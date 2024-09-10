Charge laid after fatal crash on Walpole Island

One person has been charged by after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Walpole Island First Nation.

Just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 25, Lambton OPP, Walpole Island police and EMS, responded to the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian — the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim, a 47 year old from Walpole Island, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigating, police charged a 27-year-old woman from Wallaceburg with fail to stop at accident causing death.