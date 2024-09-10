LONDON
London

    • Charge laid after fatal crash on Walpole Island

    Source: OPP West Region/X. Source: OPP West Region/X.
    Share

    One person has been charged by after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Walpole Island First Nation.

    Just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 25, Lambton OPP, Walpole Island police and EMS, responded to the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian — the vehicle fled the scene.

    The victim, a 47 year old from Walpole Island, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    After investigating, police charged a 27-year-old woman from Wallaceburg with fail to stop at accident causing death.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News