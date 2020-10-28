LONDON, ONT. -- Charges against Michael Deeb, a principal with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and former police board member, have been dropped.

Deeb’s lawyer Gord Cudmore says the charges against him were dropped Wednesday morning and there were a number of factors that went into it..

“One of the factors was that the complainant did not wish to pursue the matter further. There had been a number of discussions between myself, the Crown attorney and a couple of pre-trials before a judge. This has been going on I think for about two years now, it's highly stressful thing to be undergoing and relief is the big term that I would use for him right now.”

Deeb had been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with events that were alleged to have happened 2000-2001 involving a former student.

He had resigned as vice-chair of the London Police Services Board in 2018 and has been on leave from his role as principal at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

In a statement, the board said, "TVDSB has been made aware that the charges against Mr. Deeb have been withdrawn. At this time, he continues to be on an unpaid leave of absence."

Deeb has also been accused of misconduct by outspoken teacher and poet Najwa Zebian. He has denied the allegations and began legal proceeding for a potential defamation suit in 2018.