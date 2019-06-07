

CTV London





The former vice-chair of the London Police Services Board has been committed to stand trial on one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.

The charges against Michael Deeb, a Thames Valley District School Board principal currently on leave, stem from allegations involving a former student in 2000-2001.

The name of the victim cannot be released due to the nature of the charges and a publication has been put in placed on the proceedings of the preliminary hearing.

A trial date for Deeb is expected to be selected in July.

Deeb resigned from the police board last year. Prior to taking leave he was the principal at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

He is expected to plead not guilty to the allegations.