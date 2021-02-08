LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are dealing with a house fire in Thames Centre.

Firefighters were called to 636 Harrietsville Dr. around 11 a.m. Monday after the home was engulfed in flames.

According to fire officials at the scene, there are no injuries.

Harrietsville Drive remains closed between Dorchester Road and Westchester Bourne.

It will be closed for a good portion of the afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.