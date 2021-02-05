LONDON, ONT. -- Tenants at an apartment complex at 85 Walnut Street in London faced a second day of no heat or hydro.

A fire in the building’s electrical room Thursday afternoon is to blame.

Residents say hydro was back on late into the evening and overnight, however many woke up Friday morning to a notice that the heat and hydro would be out again for repairs.

The notice issued by London and Middlesex Community Housing states electricity will be out for approximately eight-and-a-half hours Friday and suggests that tenants consider stay with family and friends offsite if it is safe to do so.

The hydro was out within the entire building except for emergency lighting in the hallways and one elevator.

It came back early Friday evening.