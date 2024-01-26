LONDON
London

    • Crash takes out light standard at Highbury and Killarney

    Crews work to cleanup following a crash at Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road in London on Jan. 26, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Crews work to cleanup following a crash at Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road in London on Jan. 26, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    Share

    Northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue have reopened at Killarney Road following a crash on Friday.

    The call came in around 8:22 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash that took down a light standard.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, if there were any injuries of if any charges will be laid. 

    — With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News