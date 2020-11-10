Advertisement
Crash on Wonderland Road South sends two to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 2:22PM EST
Crash on Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Nov. 10, 2020. (Celine Zadorsky/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two adults were rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon, one with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash.
The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Wonderland Road South right at the 402 East off ramp.
A mini van and an SUV both have front end damage.
Police have blocked off Wonderland Road in the area as the traffic reconstruction team is investigating.
It’s unclear at this time when the road will reopen.