LONDON, ONT. -- Two adults were rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon, one with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash.

The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Wonderland Road South right at the 402 East off ramp.

A mini van and an SUV both have front end damage.

Police have blocked off Wonderland Road in the area as the traffic reconstruction team is investigating.

It’s unclear at this time when the road will reopen.