Featured
Crash on Longwoods closes roads in west end
London police have closed roads at Longwoods and Murray following a serious crash. (Source: London police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:46PM EDT
London police are investigating a serious crash in the west end of the city.
Emergency crews were called to Longwoods and Murray Roads around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
It's unclear what happened or the severity of injuries suffered.
Traffic is being re-routed both east and west of the crash. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.