Five people were injured, some seriously, in a collision that has closed Colonel Talbot Road between London and St. Thomas in both directions.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Col. Talbot (Sunset Rd.) involving at least 2 vehicles. Some of those taken to London Health Sciences Centre were children.

According to paramedics at the scene, the conditions of the five people hospitalized range from”non-life threatening” to “serious”.

OPP have closed the road at Clinton Line.