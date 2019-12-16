Crash near Talbotville injures five people, including children
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 8:23PM EST
Serious crash on Sunset Road near Talbotville, Ont. injures five people on Dec. 16, 2019. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
Five people were injured, some seriously, in a collision that has closed Colonel Talbot Road between London and St. Thomas in both directions.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Col. Talbot (Sunset Rd.) involving at least 2 vehicles. Some of those taken to London Health Sciences Centre were children.
According to paramedics at the scene, the conditions of the five people hospitalized range from”non-life threatening” to “serious”.
OPP have closed the road at Clinton Line.