Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning

    A single-vehicle crash is to blame for power outages in London Friday morning.

    According to police, a vehicle collided with a hydro pole on Riverside Drive near Upper Avenue around 4 a.m.

    The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to the London Hydro outage map, more than 500 customers in west London along Riverside Drive, as well as north and south of the area, are in the dark, as well as some neighbourhoods in Oakridge.

    Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue and police are on scene assisting with traffic control.

