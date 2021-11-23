COVID-19 outbreak at Tillsonburg, Ont. public school

Tillsonburg, Ont. -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a public school in Tillsonburg, Ont.

The notice for Westfield Public School on Dereham Drive was posted by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) late Monday evening.

The school continues to operate Tuesday.

On its website, the board cites four active cases at the school.

One parent, who declined to give their name to CTV News London, states she was “not surprised” the outbreak was declared. She says parents began hearing of positive cases at the school and an attached day care centre last week.

Still, she opted to send her two children to school Tuesday, saying precautions were in place.

The outbreak in Tillsonburg comes as another TVDSB school remains closed until Nov. 29.

The board shifted to online learning at Port Burwell Public School following another outbreak.

TVDSB reports eight active cases in the school community Tuesday.

Meanwhile, six cases are ongoing at Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School in St. Thomas.

More information for parents on COVID-19 cases in the TVDSB can be found here.