LONDON, ONT -- Lambton-Public Heath has declared a COVID-19 outbreak among City of Sarnia staff to be over.

The outbreak was first declared back in December when two staff members tested positive as a result of community transmission.

The outbreak did not affect city services.

The City of Sarnia released the following statement Thursday:

“The City of Sarnia will continue to implement extra health and safety measures to enhance our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among Staff and throughout our community, including employees temporarily working from home and the continuous deep cleaning of various locations. Also, employees are encouraged to take the necessary steps to reduce COVID-19 exposures, such as good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, practicing physical distancing and wearing face masks. City Hall remains closed however, services are available online, over the phone and by email during business hours.”