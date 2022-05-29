Country star Eric Ethridge ready for 'busy summer' after 2.5-year break during pandemic

Country-pop singer Eric Ethridge of Sarnia, Ont. performed with a full band for the first time in 2.5 years Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Woodstock, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Country-pop singer Eric Ethridge of Sarnia, Ont. performed with a full band for the first time in 2.5 years Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Woodstock, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Justice Dept. to review police response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information about what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, and how police responded.

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver