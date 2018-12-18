

CTV London





London won't be welcoming a Reptilia Canada location or anything similar after city council voted against creating business licensing rules for zoos and circuses.

Councillors voted five to nine against having city staff draft a bylaw amendment, which had been recommended by the Community and Protective Services Committee last week.

There were more than a dozen animal advocates in the audience, who applauded when the decision was handed down.

Reptilia, an indoor zoo and education centre, had been considering opening a location at the Westmount Shopping Centre.

There had been concerns from advocates about displaying exotic pets and the potential for transmission of salmonella, though Reptilia's animals are primarily rescued or from an accredited zoo facility, or born in-house.