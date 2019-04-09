

CTV London





London council has unanimously backed a motion to put menstrual products in the washrooms of all of the city's public facilities.

The push for menstrual equality in municipal washrooms came from a group led by Virgin Radio London host Rachel Ettinger last week.

She called on the city to help the de-stigmatization of periods and to make access to tampons and pads an issue of equality.

The plan is to have those products available in public buildings like arenas, rec centres and city hall.

A city staff report on the cost to make menstrual hygiene products available in other municipal buildings is expected later this year.