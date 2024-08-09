Cooler evenings and milder days coming, a preview of fall in the forecast

We’re getting a sneak preview of fall this week, with some cooler evenings, and more mild daytime highs.

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said to expect much cooler evenings, “If you’re planning on being outdoors, it’s jeans and sweatshirts – feeling more fall like at night.”

Evening lows of 13 degrees will be followed by cooler days than we have been seeing in recent weeks, “we have a cold front moving through and that will shift the winds to the north-west” said Atchison.

Daytime highs in the low to mid twenties will stick around into next week.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 24 degrees, feeling like 32 with humidex. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 13 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny. High 23 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. High 22 degrees.