LONDON
London

    • Cooler evenings and milder days coming, a preview of fall in the forecast

    Share

    We’re getting a sneak preview of fall this week, with some cooler evenings, and more mild daytime highs.

    CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said to expect much cooler evenings, “If you’re planning on being outdoors, it’s jeans and sweatshirts – feeling more fall like at night.”

    Evening lows of 13 degrees will be followed by cooler days than we have been seeing in recent weeks, “we have a cold front moving through and that will shift the winds to the north-west” said Atchison.

    Daytime highs in the low to mid twenties will stick around into next week.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Friday: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 24 degrees, feeling like 32 with humidex. UV index 8 or very high.

    Friday night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 13 degrees.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 23 degrees.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 22 degrees. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

    An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News