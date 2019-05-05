

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The sun has been shining all week at Anderson Craft Ales in London.

The East London brewery on Wednesday canned a new beer, created for Sunfest, the award-winning downtown London music festival that draws thousands to Victoria Park every July.

"It's a Cerveza, AKA a Mexican lager, so it is really easy drinking. We wanted to do something special for Sunfest as well," says Tyler Eldridge of Anderson Craft Ales.

"It's super hot (in July). It's got to be easy drinking, clean. Everybody's going to like it; it's kind of like our cream ale, but it's our take on a Corona or a Cerveza."

The brewery is a sponsor of Sunfest.

The festival beer can be purchased at Anderson Craft Ales and it's also being served at Los Lobos, Under the Volcano and Pizzeria Madre, all in London.