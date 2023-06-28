Controversy surrounding London's new homeless encampment strategy sparks debate, funding secured

At Tuesday’s London council meeting, several politicians who represent wards in central London discussed the flood of backlash they’ve received since city staff proposed a $414,000 update to London’s homeless encampment strategy.

Four temporary “service depots” would provide people living in encampments along the Thames River with water, food, basic hygiene, harm reduction and other supports.

“Three of the four service depots are in my ward,” downtown Coun. David Ferreira reminded council colleagues, “So you can consider me an embattled councillor.”

The first phase would locate depots in the areas of Ann Street Park, Cavendish Park, Wellington Valley Park, and Watson Street Park.

“The concern with the public is that we are enabling instead of helping people actually get out of the trap of addiction, and the situation that they’re in,” explained Coun. Susan Stevenson who has heard from many frustrated residents of the Old East Village.

She refused to support the city’s share of the funding.

“I’ve got a whole folder in my inbox, dedicated specifically for the emails that have been coming in just on this issue,” admitted Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

He hopes the service depots will relieve the growing tension and desperation in large encampments.

“I’m certainly hesitant about this encampment strategy because I am worried about the public safety issues that it’s going to cause as well. I am worried about folks who are trying to enjoy the Thames Valley Parkway and enjoy down along the waterfront,” Lewis added.

Ferreira explained that during his communications with concerned constituents, he often asks for alternative ideas, but so far it’s the encampment strategy brought forward by city staff that seems like the best chance at positively impacting neighbourhoods and encampments.

“Let this encampment strategy play out and then see how it is, and if it’s not working, then we have to come back to the table and figure something out,” he explained. “But the alternative right now is, we don’t have any other ideas.”

Council supported funding the service depots and new encampment strategy 12-1, Stevenson opposed.

“At the end of the day, this is about providing basic needs to those who are suffering,” Mayor Josh Morgan told CTV News after the vote.

Morgan assures Londoners that the strategy will quickly adapt if problems emerge.

“We are taking a careful approach to this, we have heard the feedback,” he said. “We are completely willing to adjust this as we move forward. Staff will monitor it closely and ultimately we’re committed to making it successful.”