

Daryl Newcombe , CTV London





Controversial comments that were made today at City Hall drew a strong rebuke.

Councillor Paul van Meerbergen wanted to add wording to a report, suggesting that City Hall hires based on merit.

Councillor Arielle Kayabaga immediately spoke up calling van Meerbergen’s comments a false narrative.

The report is intended to update council on efforts to improve diversity within City Hall’s workforce.

This isn’t the first time that van Meerbergen and Kayabaga have sparred over his insistence that the report emphasize hiring is always merit based.

The head of the H.R. Department confirmed to the committee that City Hall always hires the most qualified candidate.

The intent of the program is to make sure that the pool of candidates is as diverse as possible.