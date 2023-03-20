Construction of Wellington Gateway project underway

Lane restrictions are now in place on Wellington Street as construction gets underway on Phase 1 of the Wellington Gateway and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements project.

According to the city, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street from York Street to just north of the Thames River (Clark’s Bridge), until approximately December 2023.

During construction, Wellington Street will be open with delays and restrictions.

Motorists travelling northbound and southbound along this section of Wellington Street will be channelled through one lane of traffic in each direction.

Some restrictions will be in place at side streets during Wellington Street construction, including:

Horton Street, Grey Street and South Street will experience channeled lanes through the Wellington Street intersection, and

Hill Street and Simcoe Street will be closed on the east side of Wellington, restricting eastbound and westbound turning movements.

Drivers looking to access Wellington Street are encouraged to use Grey Street for westbound access and can use South Street for eastbound travel off Wellington Street.

Businesses remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The city says some bus routes will be impacted during construction including Routes 13 and 90 being detoured off Wellington Street at Grand Avenue to travel along Carfrae and Richmond Streets in both directions.

Route 1 will continue to operate along Wellington Street, South Street and Colborne Street. Alternative stops will be arranged during construction as buses will not stop within the construction limits.

Cyclists are encouraged to use Dundas Place where connections to the Dundas Bikeway and Dundas-TVP are available for east-west cycling through the core.