Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic

Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.

According to a press release issued by the City of London, Adelaide Street North is closed to all traffic between Central Avenue and just north until McMahen Street as work progresses on the Adelaide Underpass project.

Work commenced on Saturday and is expected to last until Tuesday.

The city says the work is needed in order for crews to connect new underground infrastructure through the intersection of Adelaide Street and Central Avenue.

Drivers will be detoured to Oxford Street East, Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street while the work is completed. Drivers are also warned that further down Adelaide Street, between King and York streets, is another closure as part of the East London Link project.

LTC Route 16 will be impacted during the closure, and people can find the latest detour information on the London Transit website.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area, but the city cautions cyclists to use alternative routes through neighbouring streets.

In addition, all local business in the area will remain open and accessible during the three-day closure.

According to the city, Central Avenue is still closed to traffic between William Street and Elizabeth Street for ongoing underground infrastructure work as part of the Adelaide Underpass project.

The Adelaide Underpass project is redesigning a section of Adelaide Street North by adding an underpass beneath the CP Rail tracks, and other nearby infrastructure improvements.