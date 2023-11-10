'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office

The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.

"This is completely unacceptable,” said Fragiskatos. He defends the right to protest but said acts of vandalism cross a line. “It's a fundamental right protected by the charter of rights in this country. That is sacrosanct, but vandalism is not protest."

On Oct. 22, the doors and windows of the office were sprayed with ketchup at the same time a rally for Palestine was taking place in Victoria Park, not far from the office.

Fragiskatos feels he has been targeted over the government's stance identifying Hamas as a terrorist organization and supporting Israel's right to defend itself, "Those who perpetrated the vandalism clearly disagree with the federal government's position on the issue and my position."

London MP Peter Fragiskatos, seen on Nov. 10, 2023, is concerned acts of vandalism may escalate after his office was targeted for the second time in three weeks. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

He continues to stand by his stance, "I have not called for a ceasefire. I have called for a focus on humanitarian aid and international law, but I have not called for a ceasefire because I think we have to be very careful as a middle-power to expend our energy in a way that's going to get results."

He said these incidents and more serious interactions at other political offices has him worried about how far protestors will go, "About the office being occupied. Vandalism happening in the office. The safety of staff. My own safety. These are things I'm wrestling with and, to be honest, when I was first elected these are not questions I thought I would have to answer but I'm now thinking about them."

Fragiskatos said when the office on Hyman Street was first opened, there were no security cameras. However, acts of vandalism during the pandemic prompted staff to add cameras.

He said those cameras did capture images of those responsible in the most recent incidents and the matter is in the hands of police.

The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos at 231 Hyman St. was splattered with red paint on Nov. 10, 2023, according to office staff. Police are investigating. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)