Collision closes Beachville Road in Woodstock Thursday morning
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:30AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A serious collision has closed Beachville Road heading into Woodstock Thursday morning.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Beachville Road between Anderson Street and the Dorland subdivision.
Little information has been released at this time.
Police say the closure will be in effect for several hours.
This is a developing story, more to come…