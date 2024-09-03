LONDON
    Collision causes lane reduction at Southdale and Wharncliffe

    Many Londoners had a small detour on their commute home this evening - London Police Services reduced lanes at Southdale Road and Wharncliffe Road South down to only one moving lane of traffic.

    That was as the result of a two-vehicle collision. At this time, police have said that injuries of those involved are unknown, however motorists were asked to avoid the area due to the anticipated backup. 

    That collision has since been cleared, and London Police Service confirmed that they are still investigating the cause of the collision. 

    Follow CTV News