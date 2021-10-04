Closure of Lord Elgin Public School extended: TVDSB

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is extending the closure of Lord Elgin Public School for another week due to additional COVID-19 cases.

The school had been expected to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 5 but will now remain closed until Oct. 12, reopening following the Thanksgiving long weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, the board listed the school as having nine active cases and nine resolved.

In a letter sent home to parents, the board said it would remain closed to "protect the health and safety of students and staff."

It continued, "Lord Elgin staff are committed to providing continued access to high-quality learning while the school is closed. Families requiring technology to support students to access virtual learning are asked to contact the school office."

The school was initially closed, in part, due to the number of instructors in quarantine, leaving the school short-staffed.

A Middlesex-London Health Unit pop-up vaccination clinic initially planned at the school on Monday had to be cancelled due to the closure.

But during a virtual media briefing Monday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said, "Essentially as soon as the school is back open we will be back in there partnering with the school to deliver a vaccine campaign for the neighbourhood."

