Close vote selects Mariam Hamou for Ward 6 seat

London, Ont. -

By a razor-thin margin, London city council selected a new colleague to fill the vacant seat in Ward 6 until the 2022 election.

Mariam Hamou edged out former councillor Nancy Branscombe in a tie-breaking re-vote 8 to 6.

The first round of voting saw the 21 applicants reduced to two, but neither Hamou nor Branscombe had a majority of council support.

A second round of voting resulted in a 7-7 tie.

Council risked having the winner chosen by pulling a name out of a hat, so during a required revote, Councillor Michael Van Holst switched his support to Hamou — giving her the required majority.

“What I think it comes down to fundamentally is if you believed the person should have the ability to run in the next election or not,” explained Mayor Ed Holder after the meeting. “I think that was the primary difference you saw today in terms of votes.”

Hamou is a 30-year resident of Ward 6 who has served on the Library Board, Regional HIV/AIDS Committee, and the Board of the London Muslim Mosque. She was also Chief of Staff for former MP Glen Pearson.

Hamou has stated her intent to run in the 2022 municipal election.

Ward 6 stretches across Old North, Western University, Sherwood Forest and Cherryhill.

Last month, Phil Squire resigned to sit on a provincial board.

Council must formalize the vote at its Nov. 16 meeting.