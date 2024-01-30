Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phases
The next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started.
The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
London’s Bre-Ex Construction won the bid for all three projects, which include the East London Link (Dundas Street), the Highbury Avenue section to Oxford Street, and the Clarks Bridge and Wellington Road project.
The totals for these projects are $9,277,302.47 for the East London Link along Dundas Street, $28,487,258.16 for Highbury Avenue, and $18,297,251.48 for the Clarks Road and Wellington Road phase.
“We're excited to be working with Bre-Ex,” said Jennie Dann, London’s director of construction and lead engineer on the BRT project. “They're a capable contractor who’s got a lot of history of doing successful big projects in the city and we're looking forward to working with them.”
With the large BRT projects, the city likes to tender them before the end of the year. The goal is to be first on the street to get a competitive market price.
A diagram of the BRT East Link along Dundas Street and the Highbury Avenue Link projects (Source: City of London)“I would note that all three of these came in slightly lower than the engineers' estimate,” said Kelly Scherr, deputy city manager of infrastructure.
City Coun. Susan Stevenson had concerns about construction impacting businesses along Dundas Street.
Dann said the city plans to ease the pain by keeping parts of the section open to traffic.
“Whenever possible we to try to keep traffic open and avoid foreclosures but when we do fully close, we can get it done a lot quicker,” said Dann. “By taking a little extra time, we're able to maintain access to businesses and residents throughout construction.”
She added they have a lot of prep work to do, but expects when the weather turns, they’ll begin immediately.
London, Ont.'s Bre-Ex Construction has been awarded the tender contract for the next three phases of the bus rapid transit project. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We're anticipating that you'll see some activity on Highbury first, but soon after, sometime in March you'll be able to see some activity on Dundas,” explained Dann. “We have some early environmental work to happen around Clarks Bridge so that we can get ready to do in-water work to widen the bridge when the fisheries window opens up July 1.”
The nearly $56 million involved in these three tendered contracts will still need to be approved by council next week.
Civic Works Committee Chair Anna Hopkins praised staff for their community engagement, and answering questions regarding challenges to residents and businesses.
“It's going to be exciting improving the way we move around the city,” said Hopkins. “Improving transit as well as dealing with the population growth. We need to have that infrastructure in place.”
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
Data breach at Global Affairs Canada affecting some users' personal information
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
