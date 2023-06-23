City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building

City of London pickup truck hit a building on 100 Kellogg property after colliding with a grey car in London, Ont. on June 23. 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) City of London pickup truck hit a building on 100 Kellogg property after colliding with a grey car in London, Ont. on June 23. 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver