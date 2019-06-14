

CTV London





The future of a London home that's blocking the widening of Wharncliffe Road at Stanley Street appears limited.

Nan Finlayson, a London senior who owns the home, is fighting the city to try to save her heritage home.

It appears the city is pushing ahead with plans to either demolish or move it.

But Nan says they may indeed have to drag her out, kicking and screaming.

CTV News, not the city, was the first to tell her that her home and the property she loves surrounding it is slated for expropriation.

For Nan, the news her well over 100-year-old home could be taken away from her is devastating, but she's not quitting.

“My eldest daughter said to me, ‘Well Mom, we'll just chain ourselves to the beds when they come.’”

A new offer for her home has been presented. “And I was to sign on the dotted line, if I agreed with everything," she says.

City planning manager Garfield Dales says the offer to move her, pick up her home and move it across Wharncliffe Road stands.

He also says the city remains hopeful an agreement suitable for Nan can be reached. But if not, expropriation will move forward pending the approval of city politicians.

It comes more than two years after Nan first shared her plight to save her home with CTV News.

Right after the initial CTV News story, Nan received support from heritage activists and community members. Now she's hoping they'll give her one last push to save 100 Stanley.

But Dales says moving or removing it is the only way to widen the rail bridge for traffic.

Many motorists would celebrate the upgrade, but for Nan, it would be a time of mourning.

“It's like ripping the heart out of me."