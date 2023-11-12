City of London reminds residents of backyard fireworks bylaws ahead of Diwali celebrations

Known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ Londoners will be engaging in Diwali celebrations this Sunday and it’s bound to include fireworks — but the city wants to remind residents of safe and respectful practices ahead of time.

Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, and is is a five-day celebration enjoyed by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.

According to a press release, city council has permitted backyard fireworks on Sunday for Diwali celebrations between sundown and 11 p.m.

Fireworks cannot be used on a public street, park or road without a permit, and residents should only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer.

In addition, no one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks unless they are being directly supervised by an adult 18 years or older.

In the event of a fire of injury people should dial 9-1-1 immediately. To report a noise concern pertaining to fireworks after hours or on days when they are not permitted, people can call 519-661-5670 and are to provide the exact address where the fireworks are occurring.

HOW CAN PEOPLE SAFELY HANDLE FIREWORKS?

Be sure to place diyas and candles firmly in a sturdy holder on a heat resistant surface and away from any combustibles

Carefully read and follow the directions on fireworks packaging

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass

Keep family onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, wait 30 minutes and soak them in a bucket of water, and then dispose of them in a metal container

Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard

Keep sparklers away from children as sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. In the event of injury, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention, if necessary

Be respectful of your neighbours and mindful of pets

— With files from CTVNews.ca