City looking to reopen shuttered swimming pool this summer

A year after an aging outdoor pool was closed by city hall, a plan is being formulated to see it reopen.

Glen Cairn Pool remained closed last summer because specialized contractors were not available to undertake extensive repairs.

That left residents of the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood to ride a special bus to other municipal aquatic facilities.

“It was very inconvenient with the pool not being open,” explained neighbour Heather Palmer. “Our children have to be shipped to other areas of town that they’re not familiar with.”

In a statement, Civic Administration told CTV News London, “It is too early to comment on the status of the Glen Cairn Pool at this time.”

However, staff tipped their hand at a council committee meeting on Tuesday that a plan to reopen Glen Cairn Pool is in the works.

“Hopefully some good news about Glen Cairn Pool, that we’ll be able to update council and the community on a potential opening for this summer,” Cheryl Smith, deputy city manager of Neighbourhood and Community-wide Services to the committee.

Coun. Hadleigh McAlister said staff have developed a list of steps needed to reopen.

“The human and the material resources that we need to open in June. I know the city staff are working very hard to get there, and I will be on it,” McAlister explained.

Public pools play several important roles including recreation, refuge during summer heat warnings, and teaching water safety.

For Palmer, it’s also about equity in neighbourhoods where many families are struggling.

“Very imperative to have [a public pool] in a neighbourhood like this with so many people that are in so much need,” she added.

“What it has shown is that each neighbourhood needs its own recreational facility,” said McAlister. “I’ve heard loud and clear that it’s something we want to keep in the neighborhood.”

A staff report on the future of Glen Cairn Pool is expected to go to council in March.