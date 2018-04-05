

The City of London has retained the services of Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP to review the city's harassment policies.

The firm will will conduct investigations and develop an alternative investigation process for city workers who feel uncomfortable using the existing processes.

A statement from the city says Rubin Thomlinson has prior experience in investigations dealing with workplace harassment and misconduct.

In a release, Managing Director of Corporate Services and Human Resources, Bill Coxhead said, “We’ve heard from some that our policies and practices aren’t working. We take this seriously because every employee deserves to come to a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination. We believe that Rubin Thomlinson LLP has the expertise to help us identify and address any areas of our current approach that aren’t working.”

The city plans to release more information in the coming days and weeks.