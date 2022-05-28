Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ community

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month.

The art project, begun in May, was brought together and designed by 22 different artists belonging to St. Aidan’s Church Youth. It includes seven painted doors that display an LGBTQ2S+ flag and the statement, "God’s doors are open to all" in English and French.

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation, Saturday may 28, 2022 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)Canon Kevin George, the rector at St. Aidan’s hopes that it will be a sign to all in the community, that they are welcome no matter who they are.

"This is a safe place for people who are LGBTQ2S+, this is a place where they are welcome, we believe in the Anglican church in equal marriage and we welcome all to be here and to be a part of this place," says Kevin.

The unveiling happened around 4pm and included over a hundred people from the community including several MPs and dignitaries. Also in attendance was Sonia, a young girl from Ukraine who arrived with her family to Canada just two weeks ago. Her family is staying with a St. Aidan’s parishioner and she was very excited to be in attendance andpart of the unveiling.

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation, Saturday may 28, 2022 (Source: Sandi Burns)The art project remains as a permanent fixture on the fence in front of the church at 1246 Oxford St W.