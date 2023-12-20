Christmas villages fill Huron County home

The spirit of Christmas, and specifically Christmas villages, is alive and well at Darlene Bieman’s home near Hensall.

“I’ve been doing it for 26 years. It all started because my friend collected them. I thought, she’s got them, so I’ll take one or two. Well, one or two kind of grew into 187,” says the Huron County grandmother.

Bieman’s Christmas extravaganza is nearly 200 porcelain villages strong. It takes her about two and a half weeks to set up and has everything you’d expect a Christmas village — or should we say Christmas city — to have.

Darlene Bieman’s Christmas Village extravaganza. She has a display of 187 porcelain Christmas villages in her home, complete with a ski hill, mountain, railroad, and wedding chapel near Hensall, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I have a Harley village and a downtown. I’ve got homes. I’ve got a wedding this year. I built a ski lift this year. I’ve put in a mountain and a tobogganing hill,” says Biemans.

Bieman’s says she loves the excitement of setting up the village each year, which she starts creating just after Halloween. Her 14 grandchildren love coming over and discovering what’s new in this year’s Christmas city.

“Usually it’s just family and friends that come over to see it. Next year I was thinking of opening it up to the public. If we can bring in a food donation or a toy for a child that might need it. I think it’s where I’m headed next year,” she says.

In total, Biemans has about 220 Christmas villages, but only had room to display 187 this year which is the size it will probably stay at — maybe.

“I kind of hope that is where it’s going to stop, but I don’t know,” says an enthusiastic Biemans.

