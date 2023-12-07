More beds being added to Children's Hospital ED

The emergency department at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre is expanding.

The Children’s Health Foundation will fund the $3-million expansion of eight additional care spaces as well as support additional capacity for paediatric mental health patients.

“Children’s Hospital continues to see an increasing demand for its specialized health care supports and services as patient needs increase across our region,” said Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital. “Our data shows that our Children’s Hospital Emergency Department needs more space for the region we serve.”

Construction is expected to start in January 2024 and to be completed by June 2024.

“We are excited to begin expanding emergency care at the Children’s Hospital,” said Scott Fortnum, President and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation. “Children’s Health Foundation is committed to strengthening paediatric health care in our region, improving quality of life for our kids and ensuring better childhoods for our children.”