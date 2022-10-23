Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash

Four people, including two children, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at Oxford Street East and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 1:30 p.m.

The collision involved a pickup, a sedan and a small bus, with both the bus and the passenger car suffering significant front-end damage. The pickup was damaged on the driver side near the back of the truck.

A three-vehicle crash at Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Oxford Street East in London, Ont. sent four to hospital, including two children, on Oct. 23, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

An 11 and 14-year-old were injured in the crash, but none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

The northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway were closed to traffic until about 3:00 p.m. while patients were assessed and the scene was cleaned up.

There is no word on what, if any, charges will be laid.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.