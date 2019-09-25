LONDON, Ont. - There was a frantic search near Teeswater, Ont. on Tuesday evening after a four-year-old child disappeared into a corn field.

South Bruce OPP say they received a report of a child missing from a home in the 1000 block of Concession 8 in Culross Township, Ont. around 5:15 p.m.

The OPP's Aviation Services, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, South Bruce Fire Rescue and Victim Services of Bruce-Grey-Perth assisted twith the search.

The child was found safe by OPP Aviation Services and returned home "just as the sun was setting," police say.