Child exploitation charges laid in Windsor

A Windsor man has been charged in relation to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

An investigation was launched May 25 after police received a report about an alleged incident.

Police said a man befriended a 13 year old at a basketball court earlier in the month, and over the next several weeks, requested explicit photos from the child and offered the victim money in exchange for sexual favours.

A 47-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for an unlawful purpose and invitation to sexual touching from a child under 16 years old.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers online or at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).