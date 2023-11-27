Chick-fil-A to open doors to first London, Ont. restaurant on Thursday

Ten months after it was first announced, London’s first Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors to the public later this week.

The 13th Chick-fil-A to open in Canada, the new restaurant, located in The District at 3459 Wonderland Rd. S., will open its doors on Nov. 30.

According to a news release, the new restaurant will employ approximately 130 full-time and part-time employees, and will be opened for dine-in and pick-up from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with drive-thru open until 10 p.m.

To mark the new location opening its doors, Chick-fil-A will donate USD$25,000 through Second Harvest to a local non-profit organization.

In addition, the new location will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which is an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits.

The American company has been met with protests in the past in response to homophobic comments made by its CEO who has donated millions of dollars to organizations with a history of donating against the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The London Chick-fil-A location was first announced in January of 2023.

