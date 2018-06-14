

CTV London





The victims of Monday's fatal house fire in Chesley have been identified.

Neighbours and friends say John Kramer Junior and his daughters Shailyn and Britnee perished after their house caught fire on Monday around 1 a.m.

Kramer's wife Lindsey Mitchell and their baby Dillon escaped the fire.

Mitchell remains in a London burn unit with extensive burns from the fire.

Investigators don't consider the fire suspicious, believing the fire started somewhere outside the home in a carport area.

The Chesley community has rallied around the family, raising over $30,000 since the fire.

Fundraisers are being planned and donations of clothing and diapers are being accepted by neighbours.