    Chesley hospital emergency department closed this weekend

    The Chesley Hospital, part of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, in Chesley, Ont. is seen in this file photo. (Scott Miller / CTV London) The Chesley Hospital, part of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, in Chesley, Ont. is seen in this file photo. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
    Citing “insufficient staffing,” the emergency department at Chesley’s hospital is closed this weekend.

    According to a news release from South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the Chesley emergency department is closed as of May 31 and will reopen on June 3 at 7 a.m.

    During that time, ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.

    Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 to be taken to the nearest emergency department.

    For all non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 8-1-1. 

