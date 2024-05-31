Chesley hospital emergency department closed this weekend
Citing “insufficient staffing,” the emergency department at Chesley’s hospital is closed this weekend.
According to a news release from South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the Chesley emergency department is closed as of May 31 and will reopen on June 3 at 7 a.m.
During that time, ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 to be taken to the nearest emergency department.
For all non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 8-1-1.
Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Edmonton Oilers looking for a road win in decisive Game 5 against Dallas Stars
The Florida Panthers are a victory away from securing a berth in the Stanley Cup final and the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a road win in a pivotal Game 5 at Dallas.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
Kitchener
BREAKING
BREAKING Habiton Solomon, accused in shooting death of Joshua Tarnue, arrested
Habiton Solomon, the man accused with fatally shooting Joshua Tarnue in a Kitchener plaza in August 2023, is now in police custody.
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
The family and friends of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue are still searching for answers after he was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza in August 2023.
-
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
Windsor
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
-
Sanitary lagoons in Amherstburg transformed into new wetland with trails
Amherstburg is showcasing the completion and transformation of the former Edgewater sanitary lagoon system, into a vibrant wetland ecosystem now called Golfview Park, Wetlands & Trails.
Barrie
Driver responsible for deadly crash involving train in Tottenham sentenced
A Brampton man who pleaded guilty for his part in a deadly collision involving a train in Tottenham has been sentenced.
-
Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Northern Ontario
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
-
Southern Ont. man fined $8K for deer hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Etobicoke has been fined $8,000 for trespassing and firing a weapon from the roadway during a deer hunt last year.
Ottawa
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
-
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
Toronto
-
'Unspeakable tragedy,' education minister says of death of teen found unresponsive at Ontario school
Ontario's education minister says police and a school board are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school earlier this month.
-
Police release video of suspects wanted in armed robbery at North York jewelry store
Toronto police have released a video of suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in North York earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Montreal
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
Transport minister blames municipalities for vehicle registration hike
Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says she had nothing to do with the decision by the Montreal metropolitan community (CMM) to raise the vehicle registration tax from $59 to $150, even though the Montreal municipalities are struggling to pay the public transit deficit.
-
No more doctor's notes required for certain short absences in Quebec schools
The Quebec government announced on Friday that elementary and high school students, as well as students in higher education, will no longer be required to present a doctor's note to justify certain absences from class starting next fall.
Atlantic
Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
-
2 deer tranquilized in downtown Halifax Thursday night
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Clearing and cooler Friday in the Maritimes, possible aurora sightings?
Broken cloud and a few spotty showers start Friday evening followed by a clearing trend that leaves just some patchy cloud around by midnight.
Winnipeg
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Manitobans urged to protect themselves as tick-borne illnesses spike across Canada
With a spike in blacklegged tick sightings in Ontario, officials in this province say Manitobans need to be vigilant in protecting themselves against tick-borne illness.
-
NEW
NEW Sumka Brothers Greenhouses wraps up final growing season in the Transcona gardening community
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
Calgary
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
-
5 Calgary men charged in contraband cigarette trafficking investigation
Following a six-week long investigation, five people face charges in relation to the trafficking of contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary.
-
Alberta Sheriffs shut down home in northeast over suspected drug activity
Alberta Sheriffs shut down a property Friday in northeast Calgary due to repeated complaints of drug activity taking place there.
Edmonton
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
Alberta investing $35M in Grande Prairie Recovery Community set to open in 2027
The Grande Prairie Recovery Community, a long-term treatment facility for addiction and mental health challenges, is set to open in 2027.
-
Lloydminster shooting victim dies in hospital 4 days later
A young man who was shot in Lloydminster earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Vancouver
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
CTV News Vancouver dominates journalism awards
Vancouver's CTV News team swept half the categories in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award competition, organizers announced Friday.
-
Unifor files unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.