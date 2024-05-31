Chesley hospital emergency department closed this weekend

Citing “insufficient staffing,” the emergency department at Chesley’s hospital is closed this weekend.

According to a news release from South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the Chesley emergency department is closed as of May 31 and will reopen on June 3 at 7 a.m.

During that time, ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 to be taken to the nearest emergency department.

For all non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 8-1-1.