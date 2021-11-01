Check CO alarms for Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

London, Ont. -

A little planning and some basic knowledge could one day save your family from a carbon monoxide leak say London Fire officials.

Monday marks the start of Carbon Monoxide Awareness week from Nov. 1-7, and the fire department is reminding Londoners that CO alarms are required in all homes that have a fuel burning appliance or an attached garage.

“When the carbon monoxide alarm goes off it is time to call 911 and get out as soon as you can,” said Deputy Chief Matt Hepditch.

He said this is also the perfect time of year to have your appliances tested.

“You need to make sure you’re having your heating appliances inspected or tested by a qualified technician on an annual basis. So having someone come in and look at your furnace, hot water heater, perhaps if you have a boiler system as well,” explained Hedpitch.

Just last week crews responded to a close call at a multi-dwelling residence on Central Avenue.

A man was home on an upper floor when his CO alarm went off. He called 911 and alerted neighbours. Five people and a number of pets got out safely.

Fire crews detected a level of CO considered to be lethal and according to Hepditch, the individual did everything right.

“Fortunately the person that was in the incident last week, they knew what to do,” he said. “They notified the occupants of the building, and they all evacuated. It was a very serious call. The readings picked up 600 parts per million, and that can be extremely hazardous.”

According to the Office of the Fire Marshal, “In Ontario, more than 65 per cent of injuries and deaths from carbon monoxide occur in the home.”