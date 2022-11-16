Cheapside Street closed as London police investigate serious collision

One person was transported to hospital after a serious crash in London Wednesday night, police are investigating.

London police say Cheapside Street is closed in both directions between Sandford Street and Baransway Drive due to the crash.

Emergency crews responded to Cheapside Street at Farnsborough Crescent around 6:02 p.m. Police say one person was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the London Police Service at at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.