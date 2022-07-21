Chatham police say man found with compound bow

On Wednesday Chatham-Kent police responded to a suspicious person call on Grand Avenue West where a man was reportedly seen with a compound bow.

Through their investigation police said they learned the man had two outstanding warrants including failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a DNA order. Police then took the compound bow and arrested him.

The 46-year-old man was charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

He was later released from police custody.