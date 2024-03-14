Charges pending following collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Charges are pending following a crash in east London on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a crash at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.
The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
