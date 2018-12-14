

CTV London





A 31-year-old woman is now facing five charges in connection with the death of Beulah Peters earlier this month.

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service and Middlesex County OPP, along with paramedics, were called to Jubilee Road around 4 a.m. Dec. 2nd.

Investigators said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Peters, of the Munsee-Delaware Nation, died of her injuries later the same day.

Kelly Jacobs of Moravian First Nation is now facing charges including; impaired operation of a motor vehicle cause death, driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impeding attempt to save life and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Jacobs appeared in a London court on Thursday and was released pending a future court date.