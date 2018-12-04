

CTV London





A 23-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jubilee Road in Munsee-Delaware Nation early Sunday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene southwest of London, Ont. around 4 a.m. for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Beulah Peters of the Munsee-Delaware Nation died of her injuries that afternoon.

Officials say the occupants of the motor vehicle remained on scene.

Jubilee Road, between Thomigo Road and Chippewa Road was closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation.

OPP and the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service continue to investigate and anyone with information ris asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.