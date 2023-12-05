LONDON
London

    • Charges laid following taxi theft

    A London taxi cab is seen surrounded by OPP vehicles on Highway 3 near Aylmer on Nov. 29, 2023 during an alleged theft. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A London taxi cab is seen surrounded by OPP vehicles on Highway 3 near Aylmer on Nov. 29, 2023 during an alleged theft. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Provincial police have announced charges against an 18-year-old Aylmer man after a taxi was taken last week in London.

    The cab was reported stolen around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police found it on Talbot Line outside of Aylmer about an hour later and the driver was arrested after a short foot chase.

    An officer fired their gun during the arrest and another one used a conductive energy weapon.

    The suspect is charged with flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News