Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels

Charges have been laid following what was described as a “pretty scary” incident in Brussels over the long weekend.

A 44-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats – damage or injure animal, imitation firearm and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.

At the time of the incident, police said there was no threat to public safety.