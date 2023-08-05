'Pretty scary': Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody

A suspect was arrested in Brussels after a lengthy standoff with police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruisers were seen in front of a home on Turnberry Street, and blocked the road between Queen Street and CP Road.

A neighbour told CTV News the police arrived before noon. A tactical unit arrived around 2 p.m., drawing their weapons and pointing them at the home.

A few minutes after the tactical team arrived, a suspect exited the home. Police arrested a suspect and searched the home shortly after.

According to OPP, one person was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing but there is no threat to the public.

“I just watched them and I don’t know, pretty scary,” Karl Martin, a Brussels resident said. “Fairly quiet town, you don’t usually see that many police around.”

Around 3 p.m., police started clearing the area and later re-opened Turnberry Street.